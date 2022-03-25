Dr. Steve Turner, NSU President, has announced that Matt Cochran will retire as Director of Athletics at Northeastern State University effective July 1, 2022.
"As Athletic Director, Matt has championed numerous projects, including three major upcoming facility upgrades: the athletics' dome renovation and the addition of lights at the baseball and softball facilities," said Turner. "Matt made significant contributions to NSU Athletics, the MIAA and NCAA. He has led the Athletic Department and (served on) the MIAA COVID Taskforce throughout the pandemic, ensuring that NSU and our student-athletes were able to compete while maintaining a high level of safety standards.
"He has been, and continues to be, an outstanding ambassador and advocate for student-athletes. I wish him and his family happiness and good health as he transitions into retirement this summer."
Cochran was named NSU's seventh Director of Athletics in June 2020 following a national search. He began his career at his alma mater in Financial Aid, serving as a counselor and, eventually, scholarship coordinator. When the university transitioned to membership in NCAA Division II in 1996, Cochran moved to the Athletics Department as an associate athletics director in charge of compliance and internal operations. He also served as interim AD on multiple occasions during his tenure.
"People I highly respect have always told me that you will know when it's time to retire," said Cochran. "It's time.
"I have thoroughly enjoyed my years of service to this great university and I'll carry the memories with me into my retirement. I am extremely proud of the accomplishments we made throughout the years, especially early in my athletics career, when we moved to NCAA Division II."
Northeastern State has had multiple NCAA championship appearances during Cochran's tenure. Nearly every sport has had NCAA tournament exposure, and several have had multiple runs at championships.
"It was great to experience the 2003 Men's Basketball National Championship, the 1999 football playoffs, and the 2004 NCAA Festival year when we had three of our spring sports teams competing for championships at the same time," he said. "But more importantly, I am most proud of the high academic success rate during my career with the NSU Athletics Department. That's what has made my job so special.
"For more than a half-century, there has been a Cochran associated with NSU. My father started the Driver's Education program here in the 1970s and served as head baseball coach when I was growing up. My wife, Teri, has been the director of Student Financial Services, and I have been employed here for more than 30 years. Northeastern State University will always hold a special place in my heart."
Cochran has served on several NCAA Committees, including the Division II Men's National Soccer Committee, and the Division II Men's Golf Regional Advisory Committee. He also was a strong voice among the Compliance Coordinators in the MIAA and Lone Star Conference, and was primarily responsible for helping to bring numerous NCAA regional championship tournaments to Tahlequah.
President Turner said the planning process to formulate a committee to conduct a national search for NSU's next Athletic Director is underway.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.