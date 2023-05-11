Rain in the area continues to fall and it will affect, Northeastern State baseball’s Midwest-American Intercollegiate Athletics Association semifinal game against No. 2 Missouri Southern.
Rain in Warrensburg, Missouri will push back all of the games today. The RiverHawks will now play at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 12.
NSU holds a record of 1-2 against Missouri Southern this season. Over the three games, NSU lost by a combined 30-22. The RiverHawks currently holds a record of 24-26. Missouri Southern has a record of 40-13 as the No. 2 seed in the MIAA.
