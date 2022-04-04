GOODYEAR, Ariz. — Northeastern State rallied from a ten-stroke deficit to claim a win at the Palm Valley Classic Saturday. The RiverHawks shot the lowest round of the day with a 290, beating Cal State Monterey Bay by a pair of strokes on a 588 score.
Monterey Bay led the field by ten entering the day but shot a 15-over to open the door for the RiverHawks to take the win with a stellar round.
The team win is the first of the season as they closed out the regular season with momentum by beating the field of 28 teams. Additionally, NSU's 290 on Saturday bested their season-low round by five.
Kaylee Petersen paced the RiverHawks on the leaderboard and was tied for fifth overall with a 145 (72-73). Aitana Hernandez was one stroke back, carding an even 72 in the final round, placing tied for eighth.
Thanks to a one-under score, Marybeth Bellnap climbed up 20 spots and was tied 15th with a 147 (76-71).
Yasmin Hang was tied for 27th (76-74=150), and Nina Lee came in tied for 63rd (76-80=156).
Northeastern State will be idle until April 21-23, when they will play in the MIAA Championships.
