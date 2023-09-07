BLUE SPRINGS, Missouri. – Northeastern State surged three places up the leaderboard Wednesday and took a runner-up at the Central Region Fall Preview shooting a 608 (308-300) on the par-72 Adam’s Point Golf Club.
The RiverHawks’ 300 score Wednesday was tied for the lowest of the day but they couldn’t cut into the team lead with Augustana [S.D.] matching NSU and taking honors with a 601 [301-300].
“We fought our guts out and I’m super proud of the fight and toughness today,” said head coach Scott Varner. “We did too much damage to overcome our score yesterday on the back nine and a team like Augustana weren’t likely to collapse.”
Jessica Parker had the low score for the RiverHawks at the two-round event and shot a 150 [75-75]. Yasmin Hang fired off NSU’s lowest score of the opening tournament with a 74 on Wednesday and she carded a 151.
Sam Maceli turned in a 153 [77-76] and Ines Diaz rallied with a 156 [81-75]. Chloe Williamson rounded out NSU’s five with a 164 [79-85].
Final positions for individuals were not available due to scoring issues with Spikemark.
who is the new golf scoring provider for the NCAA.
Northeastern State returns to the course on Sept. 11-12 where they will host its 24th Golf Classic in Broken Arrow.
