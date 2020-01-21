Northeastern State fall to Jets, drops sixth straight

WICHITA, Kan. -- The RiverHawks Women's Basketball team outscored Newman 26-18 in the fourth quarter but came up just short on Saturday afternoon inside Fugate Gymnasium.
Cenia Hayes led the NSU with 12 points, all of which came in the fourth quarter, tying her season-high with four three-pointers made. Morgan Lee had a season-high 10 points and three assists. Cielo McClain and Shae Sanchez both finished with eight points.
It was a slow start for the RiverHawks, as they shot just 23.1% in the first quarter and were outscored 13-7. Sanchez got the RiverHawks on the board with a three-pointer with 4:13 left in the quarter. NSU followed that up with back to back layups from McClain and Zaria Collins to make it 13-7.
NSU got to within two points early in the second, as Britney Ho hit a layup just six seconds into the quarter then Maegan Lee recorded a steal and made a layup at the other end to cut it to a 13-11 Newman lead. The RiverHawks and Jets would exchange buckets over the next 90 seconds, with Collins hitting a jumper and a layup during the stretch to keep NSU within four points. Newman would end the quarter on an 11-4 run to take a 28-19 lead into halftime.
The RiverHawks started the third quarter on a high note, as Sanchez hit a jumper and converted the and-one to bring the RiverHawks within six points, but Newman would close out the quarter on a 13-4 run.
NSU came alive in the fourth, as Cenia Hayes hit a trey at the 9:08 mark to cut the Newman lead to 43-30. She would hit another one 30 seconds later to make it a 10-point game. Mo. Lee got in on the act, taking a pass from McClain and hitting the layup. After a Newman bucket, Hayes hit her third three of the quarter to once again make it a 10-point game.
McClain hit a jumper with 6:18 remaining to kick off what would end up being a 15-7 NSU run that would span the remainder of the game. During that stretch, Hayes hit her fourth trey of the quarter, while Mo. Lee would hit a three off an assist from Hayes that cut it to just six points with 90 seconds remaining. The Jets would withstand the rally as they went 3-4 from the free-throw line down the stretch.
The RiverHawks are now 4-12 on the season, and 2-7 in conference play. Newman improves to 8-9 on the season and 3-5 in MIAA action.
The RiverHawks will be back in action on Thursday when they host Lincoln at 5:30 p.m. inside the Event Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.