Northeastern State falls again on the road

CLAREMORE -- Cenia Hayes scored 19 points on Saturday afternoon, but the Hillcats came on strong in the final quarter to steal a 70-62 win from the RiverHawks in Claremore.
Hayes nearly had a double-double, finishing just one rebound short. Shae Sanchez scored 14 points and cleared the 1,000 point mark in her career early in the first quarter.
The RiverHawks, who are 0-8 on the road this season, came out of the gate on fire, opening the game on a 7-0 run, sparked by a three from Cenia Hayes. Britney Ho followed with a layup while Cielo McClain grabbed a defensive rebound and took it the length of the floor to hit a jumper. The Hillcats got back to within three, but Hayes took a pass from Tree Brooks and hit a layup to make it a five-point NSU advantage.
Rogers State started the second quarter on a 7-1 run, but after McClain hit a layup, Hayes drilled a three to tie the game at 19. NSU pulled ahead when Hayes hit a layup, then took advantage of a RSU turnover to hit a jumper, giving NSU the lead. After the Hillcats tied the game, Morgan Lee hit a three from the corner.
Sanchez hit a jumper to extend the NSU lead to five. RSU then went on a 5-0 run to tie the game with 1:57 left. The RiverHawks would end the half on a 6-2 run, with Hayes hitting a trey and a pair of free throws to take a 34-30 lead into the locker room.
The RiverHawks and Hillcats were even in the third quarter, with the RiverHawks out-rebounding RSU 12-10. After the Hillcats took the lead with 2:32 left in the quarter, Britney Ho took a pass from Brooks and hit a layup. RSU responded on the other end, but NSU ended the quarter on a 4-0 run, with Morgan Hellyer hitting a layup and Brooks hitting a pair of free throws in the final minute.
Sanchez started the fourth quarter with a deep three, but RSU would use a 7-0 run to take the lead with 7:06 left. They would take a six-point lead with just 1:46 left, but the RiverHawks weren't going to go down quietly, as Maegan Lee picked up a steal and immediately drew a foul. After she hit both free throws, Brooks got a steal and took it coast to coast to bring NSU to within two. RSU would hit a jumper at the other end to take a four-point advantage and go 4-4 from the line in the final minute to hold off the RiverHawks.
The RiverHawks are now 5-16 on the season and 3-11 in MIAA play. The Hillcats improve to 4-19 overall and 2-12 in conference action.
NSU will be back at the Event Center on Thursday night when they host Washburn at 5:30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.