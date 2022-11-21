Northeastern State used a big second quarter and a career game from Courtney Lee to earn a 72-55 home win over Oklahoma Baptist Saturday, Nov. 19.
The RiverHawks (2-0) held the Bison scoreless for over six minutes in the second stanza, while mounting a run of 14 unanswered points. NSU controlled the rest of the game, with their advantage ballooning to 21 points with 8:40 left in the fourth quarter.
Lee turned in 21 points, nearly doubling her previous best, and led the team with three blocks. Ashton Hackler was a pair of rebounds short of a double-double with 16 points and four assists. Aubrey Brown knocked down a trio of treys and had 11 points, matching her career best.
Tess Talo Tomokino had nine points, while Jaylee Kindred added eight points and eight boards.
The free throw line was NSU's friend Saturday with 29 attempts, its highest total over a season. Hackler had 11 of the team's 23 made free throws.
Oklahoma Baptist (1-2) was called for 27 fouls, a six-year high for a foe playing against a Fala Suiaunoa squad. The Bison were led by Erika Ankney, who had 15 points off the bench.
The RiverHawks shot 21-for-42 from the field and out-rebounded OBU by seven with 33 boards.
Saturday's win moves the all-time series with Oklahoma Baptist to 15-14 in favor of the Bison.
The RiverHawks will look for their first 3-0 start since the 2015-'16 Wednesday, Nov. 23 where they will head to Arkansas-Fort Smith in their lone non-conference road contest.
