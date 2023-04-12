During Monday’s loss, Tahlequah baseball head coach Sam Nelson saw the team unable to put it all together for a win against Booker T. Washington.
After leaving 12 men on in game one, the Tigers bounced back for a 7-3 on Tuesday, April 11.
“It was awesome, we have had a tough year,” said Nelson. “It is nice to see our guys haven’t given up yet. All we could ever ask for is to play the best baseball at the end of the year. We see flashes of it, but we struggle to put it together so it is good to see.”
Starting pitcher Brayden Northington was a huge reason for the Tigers’ bounce-back win-producing in both aspects of the game.
Northington got the nod for THS giving up just one earned run over seven innings while striking out seven, and walking two batters. At the plate, Northington added a two-for-three day while driving in a pair of runners.
“He is the same guy every day, he gives us a chance to win,” said Nelson. “He is the ultimate competitor. he was great at the plate. That is who he is, he gives us a chance.”
After finding themselves down 3-1 heading into the bottom of the fifth inning, the Tigers’ bats rallied.
Coming to the plate with ducks on the pond, Jack Vance ripped a double to tie the game 3-3.
Northington did not let the game stay tied for long. Following Vance, Northington stepped up and ripped a single to give the Tigers a 4-3 lead.
The Tigers were not done in their half of the sixth inning. Race Stopp reached on a single and was eventually brought in by Rylan Eagle.
Vance brought in Eagle after another error from the Hornets.
Northington put the cherry on top after a hard-hit ground ball got through the gap for a double to make the score 7-3.
“I feel like today was good movement,” said Nelson. “They are a tough team that does the little things. After getting heartbroken yesterday and leaving 12 runners on it is nice to get them home today.”
Going out for the seventh, Northington ran into some trouble.
Northington had two runners on after an error and a single with just one out. Despite working with men on, Northington locked in striking out Ethan Moore looking.
Northington needed just two pitches to the final batter to force the shallow fly ball to end the game with a Tigers win.
“It was a good win for us. we did not play very well against them yesterday,” said Nelson. “It was our first district series. We cleaned up a lot of stuff and played good aggressive baseball today. It was a good win for us.”
Following Northington’s lead, Beckett Robinson went two-for-three while driving in a run and scoring twice.
The Tigers will be back in action at 6 p.m. on Monday, April 17 hitting the road to play the Union Redhawks.
