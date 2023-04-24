THS gamer
Starting pitcher Brayden Northington has been a huge piece of the Tahlequah Tigers baseball team on Monday, April 24.
The right-handed starter went a full seven innings allowing just four hits and one run while striking out six. Northington’s strong performance on the bump led the Tigers to a 5-1 win over the Muskogee Roughers.
“Brayden was like he always is, competed his tail off and gives us a shot,” said THS head coach Sam Nelson. “He struggled with command of his breaking pitches but was really good with his fastball tonight.”
Northington got out to a quick start forcing three groundouts to start the game. The next inning went similarly with no Roughers with hits.
The Tigers got it started at the plate during the top of the third inning. Rylan Eagle started the inning with a big double to get the Tigers on the base paths. Back-to-back singles quickly gave THS a 1-0 lead.
Northington decided to help his own cause later in the inning when he brought home a run with a fielder’s choice.
Eagle added two more runs in the fourth inning with his second double of the game.
THS looked like they would strike again in the fifth inning. After loading the bases with two outs Eli Gibson struck out to end the inning.
The Roughers got on the board in the bottom of the fifth after a lead-off double. A sacrifice bunt and a fielder’s choice brought in the only run on Northington’s stat line.
Jack Vance scored the Tigers’ final run in the seventh inning after a Brycen Smith double.
“Great win for our guys, we played tough and did the little things right,” said Nelson. “We battled until the very end. I’m proud of our guys.”
The Tigers were helped by a consistent lineup. Only two Tigers failed to reach base with the No. 4 spot and lower accounting for 12-of-14 baserunners from THS.
“Our lineup up and down helped us today,” said Nelson. “We had great production from four on down. It is what you want to see for sure.”
Eagle led the way for the Tigers going two-for-three with two runners batted in. Smith added a multi-hit day going three-for-four with one RBI and a run scored.
The win moves the Tigers to 5-19 on the season. These two teams will be back in action at 5 p.m. at THS on Tuesday, April 25.
