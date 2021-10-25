Northwest Missouri routs RiverHawks, 59-7

Northwest Missouri limited the RiverHawks to 101 yards of offense en route to a 59-7 win over Northeastern State Saturday afternoon at Doc Wadley Stadium.
The RiverHawks' defense would force three turnovers which were a season-high for the Bearcats. NSU's lone touchdown came off a Jordan Lamotte 23 yard interception return for a touchdown in the second quarter.
Isaac Little recorded the team's other interception near the half. Triumphant Olatunji had a forced fumble in the third quarter, which Dawandrick Crockett recovered.
Northwest Missouri, ranked 10th, had 648 yards of offense, 387 of which were on the ground, with a pair of 100-yard rushers.
The Bearcats (6-1, 6-1 MIAA) ran the score up to 28-0 before Lamotte ran back the pick-6 with 1:19 left to the intermission.
Mark Wheeland had four catches for 55 yards, with Jacob Frazier getting the majority of the snaps, going 10-for-18.
Lamotte, Brady Kropp, and Bryce Brown paced the NSU defense with seven tackles.
Tim Davis came five yards short of breaking a 61-year-old punting record in the second quarter with an 85-yard kick. His punt is the longest this season in the MIAA, second-longest all-time NSU history, and tied for third across all divisions of NCAA College football.
Northeastern State falls to 2-6 overall (2-6 MIAA) and will travel next to Topeka, Kansas on Saturday, Oct. 30 to face Washburn.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.