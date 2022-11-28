NORWOOD FESTIVAL: Basketballers in grades 3-4 from Norwood, Peggs, Grand View, Shady Grove, Hulbert take the court

NORWOOD - The Norwood Third- and Fourth-Grade Basketball Festival opened Monday at Norwood School, and will continue through Tuesday evening.
The difference between a tournament and a festival is that a tournament has brackets, and whether you win or lose makes a difference who and when you play in the next round.
A festival, on the other hand, has a fixed schedule, at set times, and win or lose, the schedule stays the same.
Monday at Norwood, the Shady Grove girls opened things up with a 6-0 victory over Hulbert.
Game two saw the Hulbert boys avenge their female cohorts by taking down the Shady Grove boys, 7-4.
The next two games were between Peggs and Grand View. Grand View was victorious in both games, 12-5 in the girls' game, and 18-9 in the boys' game.
The final two games of the day were between Norwood and Lowrey. In the girls' game, Lowrey jumped out to an early lead, and never looked back, going on to win 10-4.
The Lowery boys cruised to an easy 10-0 lead, only to see it evaporate to a mere 10-6 by halftime.
The Lions settled down in the second half, scoring all seven points of the half, winning 17-6.
All the teams will be in action again Tuesday evening. For a complete schedule of tonight's games, see Sports Shorts on page 7.
