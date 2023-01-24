The first round of the Norwood Festival took place Jan. 23, and was scheduled to end Jan. 24.
Weather intervened, however, forcing the finals to be held Jan. 26.
In the first round of the festival, on the boys’ side, Shady Grove defeated Lowrey, and Peggs defeated Norwood.
In girls’ action, Norwood beat Lowrey, and Peggs defeated Shady Grove.
In the finals, the girls’ consolation finals, Lowrey will play Shady Grove at 4 p.m., followed by the boys’ consolation finals at 5 p.m. between Norwood and Lowrey.
The championship games will take place at 6 p.m. between the Peggs girls and Norwood girls, and at 7 p.m. between the Peggs boys and the Shady Grove girls.
