Tahlequah made a late push but came up short Friday afternoon against Harding Charter Prep on day two on the Tahlequah Invitational at the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center.
The Eagles, ranked 16th in Class 4A, received a game-high 26 points from Marquette commit Kendra Gillispie and hung on for a 58-57 win, handing the 5A No. 3 Lady Tigers their first loss of the season.
“We chipped away, chipped away and had a chance to win it,” Tahlequah head coach David Qualls said. “We had two possessions there we wish we could have back, but you look back at the things in the first half that we could’ve done better.”
Gillispie, considered one of the top five prospects in the state, scored 13 of her points in the opening quarter. The 6-foot-2 forward knocked down consecutive 3s to give Harding a 19-12 lead to close out the first.
“They’re a good team and have one of the best players in the state in Gillispie,” Qualls said. “She’s going to play in the Big East for a reason. We obviously struggled with her and her size. She’s a mismatch probably for a lot of people, and they’ve also got good guards to go with her.”
Tahlequah, who slips to 3-1 and was coming off a 43-35 win over 5A seventh-ranked Tulsa Will Rogers on Thursday, stormed back in the final quarter after trailing by 16 in the third.
Harding went up 47-31 after a Azjah Reeves’ 3-pointer at the 3:33 mark of the third, but the Lady Tigers chipped away with a 12-1 run to start the fourth.
Junior guard Lily Couch started the spurt with four straight makes from the foul line, Jadyn Buttery had a basket, Faith Springwater and Lydia McAlvain combined on four free throws, and Springwater got Tahlequah even at 54-54 following an inside score with 1:28 left.
The Lady Eagles converted their next four free throws - two apiece from Olivia Johnson and Gillispie - to hold off Tahlequah, who got a 3-pointer from Tatum Havens with one second showing on the clock.
“We’re very proud of the girls, the way they fought back in the second half,” Qualls said. “Things weren’t going right in the first half whether it was missed layups, missed free throws or turnovers. But we just kept playing and kept playing. That’s what you have to do in basketball. You can’t linger on the past, you have to keep going to the next play, and our girls really fought hard to get back in it in the second half and the fourth quarter.”
The Eagles, who improve to 6-0 on the season, led by as many as 12 points in the first half and took a 32-23 advantage into halftime. Kiara Smith, who finished with 11 points, scored from inside the paint to give them a 29-17 cushion with 5:03 remaining before the break.
The Lady Tigers, originally scheduled to play Sallisaw Friday evening, received a team-high 16 points from McAlvain. Springwater followed with 10 points, and senior Kacey Fishinghawk and freshman forward Jadyn Buttery added eight each.
McAlvain and Springwater scored 23 of their points over the final 16 minutes.
“Faith didn’t play much of the first half because she picked up two fouls and then we had to sit her, but she came back and had a good second half for us,” Qualls said. “Lydia just plays hard and gets to the free throw line. She got to the free throw line nine times because she was being aggressive.”
Tahlequah will face Muskogee at 6 p.m. Saturday to complete the three-day invitational. Muskogee (1-1) defeated Sallisaw, 82-21, in Thursday’s opener.
Harding, who also got 13 points from Reeves, will take on Rogers Saturday.
