TULSA — Stillwater had too many answers down the stretch and ended Tahlequah’s season Thursday as the Lady Pioneers escaped with a 75-73 win in the Class 6A East Area Tournament at Tulsa Will Rogers Fieldhouse.
Freshman standout Janiyah Williams poured in a game-high 24 points and knocked down clutch shot after clutch shot to carry the Lady Pioneers. Williams scored 15 of her points during the second half and connected on a pair of 3-pointers. Her biggest basket came with 1:35 remaining in the contest that gave Stillwater the lead for good at 70-68 and ended a Lady Tigers’ 10-0 run.
The Lady Tigers, who closed their season at 22-4 overall, trailed by as many as 10 points in the fourth quarter after Jayden Mason converted two free throws with 3:39 remaining to give Stillwater a 68-58 lead.
Tahlequah responded on a Jadyn Buttery basket and 3-pointer, a Lydia McAlvain 3 and a Buttery putback to get even before Williams’ score. Stillwater then increased its lead to 74-68 following four consecutive free throws from Chrissen Harland.
Tahlequah got to within 74-71 on a Smalls Goudeau 3-pointer with 19 seconds left, but Harland made it a two possession game on another free throw with 13 seconds remaining.
“It was an outstanding effort on our part,” Tahlequah head coach David Qualls said. “We scored 47 in the second half and still came up short. Our girls played hard and they left everything out on the floor. We did everything we needed to do to tie the game and give ourselves a chance late.
“You’ve got to give Stillwater a lot of credit. They shot it outstanding. It seemed like when we answered, they answered back with clutch shots. They made some tough, contested shots. [Stillwater’s] a good team.”
McAlvain and Buttery each had 19 points to pace Tahlequah. McAlvain had 17 of her points in the second half, and Buttery scored 13 of her points over the final eight minutes. Goudeau closed with 18 points, 10 of those coming during the first quarter. Faith Springwater added nine points.
“I’m so proud of this group. I’m proud of this senior class,” Qualls said. “This group of seniors kept the program together and took it to another level. They played for a state championship last year, won conference championships and regional championships. I can’t thank these seniors enough for everything they’ve poured into the program over the last several years. They’re going to be successful in life, and that’s why we do this.”
Stillwater (13-13) also received 17 points from Mason and 16 from Harland. The Lady Pioneers will play Putnam City West Saturday for a spot in the state tournament. Sand Springs defeated Putnam City West, 50-46, earlier Thursday.
