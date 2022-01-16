NOT ENOUGH: Rogers State holds off NSU, 63-56

Rogers State separated late and held off Northeastern State, 63-56, to hand the RiverHawks their second straight loss Saturday afternoon at the NSU Event Center.
The Hillcats scored five straight points on a Bailey Kliewer 3-pointer and a basket from Kylee Day to go up 54-46 with 5:11 remaining, and NSU never got within five points the remainder of the way.
The loss dropped the RiverHawks, who were paced by Maleeah Langstaff’s game-high 17 points, to 3-11 overall and 1-7 in the MIAA. NSU was limited to 34.3 percent overall shooting and committed 14 turnovers.
Rogers State (5-12, 1-9) had three players finish in double figures. Kliewer led the Hillcats with 13 points on 6-of-14 shooting. Julie Luna followed with 11 points, and Katrina Christian added 10 points and connected on a pair of 3s.
Zaria Collins had 12 points, nine rebounds and three steals for Northeastern State, while Ashton Hackler followed with 11 points. Langstaff, who shot 7 of 12 overall, made her only 3-point attempt and went 2 for 3 from the free throw line, added nine rebounds and had two steals.
The RiverHawks led 36-33 at the 5:48 mark of the third quarter after a Langstaff 3-pointer, but the Hillcats went on a 5-0 run behind a basket in the paint by Kliewer and a 3-pointer from Briana Bruce-Baker.
After NSU got even at 38-38 on a Collins’ field goal, Rogers State went back on top for good following a Bruce-Baker free throw with 1:52 remaining in the third. The Hillcats led by as many as eight points on four occasions during the final quarter.
The RiverHawks will remain at the NSU Event Center to face Central Missouri (12-6, 8-3) Thursday, Jan. 20 in a 5:30 p.m. tipoff. They will take on Lincoln (5-11, 1-9) Saturday, Jan. 22 in a 1:30 p.m. start.
