While some members of the Tahlequah track and field team will be making their first appearance at the Oklahoma State Finals, four members are preparing for their third consecutive finals.
Juniors McKenna Hood, Tori Pham, and Trae Baker are making their third appearance in three years. While senior Emily Morrison is making her third and final appearance in the state finals.
“These girls are amazing they encourage me as much as I encourage them,” said Hood on her third appearance with Morrison and Pham. “Tori is a junior with me and my best me. I believe we all have made it three and four years. It is cool to see the development. Especially with me and them over the years. I know where we were mentally and physically. I think through the mental challenges and the ups and downs we have grown stronger.”
Hood, Pham, and Morrison make up the three-of-four legs of the Tigers’ 4x400 relay and the 4x800.
“I am super thankful to make it three years in a row,” said Morrison. “I have great coaches who push me. My parents have pushed me a lot. It is all to them. (McKenna and Tori) are definitely a big influence. McKenna is younger but her work ethic is insane.”
Baker and Hood will have a tough task ahead of them as both are tasked with competing in four events across the weekend. Baker and Hood will be legs of the 4x400 and 4x800 relay as well as the 800 meter and the mile race.
Proper recovery is going to be a main focus according to Hood.
“A lot of the past two or three years have been about learning from my body,” said Hood. “I tend to race better with more recovery. I am wired very anaerobically. My big thing is being able to recover and to do the right things to recover and get through the day.”
While the challenge seems daunting, Baer noted he had done all of his races in less time at the Metro Lakes Conference meet.
“It is all about the mindset,” said Baker. “I have done it at Conference before. I have a little more time. I can’t dwell on it we will see how it goes. It all depends on how it works out. I am hoping to win but sometimes it does not go your way. The goal for the 800 and mile is to win or at least a personal record.”
Baker will have the added benefit of doing the 4x800 on Friday, May 12 before finishing his other three events on that Saturday.
In hopes of keeping their athletes fresh, the coaching staff dials it back a little in the practices leading up to State. The focus is more on improving specific things to improve their odds at State rather than running through their normal schedule.
Even though the Tigers made it to state last year, it will be completely different.
After a year detour in 6A, the Tigers are back in 5A. Despite the different conferences though, it is largely agreed that this state will not be much easier than 6A.
“It has been hard, last year with 6a it was really hard,” said Pham.
“We have some really fast people towards the top so I don’t think it will be much easier. I hope we get on the podium this year.”
Going into the Regional Tournament, Hood says her goal was not to win, but to make it to the next level. Hood admitted that pushing it to the limits for a win and/or a chance at a personal record is reserved for the State Finals.
“I think I got the job done that I needed to get done,” said Hood.
“Regionals to me is about staying healthy and advancing rather than my best time; that is saved for State. I think regionals coming out with two thirds and two seconds is good. I think it was more about the day getting through efficiently rather than winning everything.”
Hood, Baker, Pham, Morrison, and the rest of the Tigers will be in action on Friday, May 12. The State Final will conclude on that Saturday.
As of now, storms are forecasted in the area.
Stay tuned for any updates regarding the weather on Tahlequahdailypress.com.
