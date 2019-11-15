Coweta proved to be too much for Tahlequah for a second straight year in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs Friday night at Doc Wadley Stadium.
Coweta overcame a 21-7 deficit in the third quarter and reeled off 35 consecutive points to defeat No. 6 Tahlequah, 42-21, and put and end to the Tigers' season.
Tahlequah, who started the season with nine consecutive wins and claimed a District 5A-4 championship -- the first for the program since 1991 -- dropped its final two games and closes at 9-2 under head coach Brad Gilbert.
Coweta, who improves to 6-5 and advances to play Piedmont in the quarterfinals next week, received 289 passing yards to go along with four touchdowns from sophomore quarterback Gage Hamm.
"It's very disappointing," Tahlequah defensive coordinator Keith Wilson said. "It's not how we wanted the season to end after such a great year. We fought some obstacles there, we just didn't play. We didn't perform how we have been all year. They just outplayed us and we got kinda worn out a little bit."
Tahlequah appeared to be in control when senior standout running back Dae Dae Leathers found the end zone for a third time on the Tigers' opening offensive possession in the second half. Leathers scored from three yards out at the 8:45 mark to give THS a 21-7 advantage.
But Cowea, behind Hamm and Na'Kylan Starks, went on a mission the remainder of the way.
Hamm had consecutive touchdown passes to Brent Barlow to bring the Tigers even at 21-21 with 2:05 left in the third quarter. Hamm first went to Barlow for a 43-yard score, and the duo connected again on a 27-yard touchdown.
In the fourth, Starks threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Hamm to put Coweta up for good at 28-21, Starks then ran 46 yards for a TD to make it 35-21, and Hamm finished the scoring with a 74-yard touchdown pass to Piper Pennington with 3:31 remaining.
"There were just issues all around," Wilson said of the defense. "We've stopped the run pretty good all year, we just put those corners on a bunch of islands with the way we play defense and they got us tonight."
Coweta finished with 463 total yards of offense and had 310 yards through the air. Hamm completed 11 of his 18 pass attempts, and Starks ended with 55 rushing yards on five carries.
Tahlequah, who defeated Coweta, 9-7, in week two of the regular season, was led offensively by Leathers. The school's all-time rushing leader, Leathers finished with 88 yards on 20 carries.
Simeon Armstrong, playing in place of injured starting quarterback Tate Christian, completed 13 of 26 passes for 93 yards and threw one interception. Armstrong added 51 yards on the ground on 12 carries.
Kobey Baker, Tristan King and Bradley Pruitt each had four receptions. Baker finished with a team-high 34 receiving yards.
The Tigers totaled 237 yards, but were bit by penalties, finishing with eight for 70 yards. Tahlequah also punted six times and converted just one third down on 10 tries.
"It was a good season," Wilson said. "I hate losing those seniors right there because those are the seniors that have really started to change this whole program around. They were sixth graders when I got here. I feel like I've been around them for a long time and they're the reason that this program has started to become a program. We'll regroup and start back up again next year."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.