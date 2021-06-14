NSU adds big bat transfer in Brock Reller

Northeastern State has added a big bat to its lineup for 2022.
The RiverHawks picked up graduate transfer Brock Reller, of native of Grand Forks, North Dakota, Monday.
Reller clubbed 17 home runs and drove in 49 runs in his third season with Minnesota-Crookston in 2021. His 17 homers led the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.
Reller, a 6-foot-3 outfielder, drove in at least two runs in 15 games as a senior for the Golden Eagles. He knocked in a season-high six runs against Bemidji on March 10, and drove in five runs against St. Cloud State on March 7. He homered twice on three occasions — against St. Cloud State, Bemidji and St. Cloud again late in the season.
He batted .338 in 38 games, walked 21 times, scored 39 runs and totaled 48 hits.
“We are very excited about what this addition does for next year’s team,” Northeastern State head coach Jake Hendrick said in an NSU press release. “Brock has proven to be a tremendous player in his career up to this point, and his addition makes an already experienced and powerful lineup even scarier.”
Reller, who will provide a left-handed bat, was a first team All-NSIC selection and was chosen second team All-Region by the Coaches and Media in 2021. He helped lead the Golden Eagles to a 26-12 overall record and a trip to the conference tournament semifinals.
Reller smacked 31 home runs, drove in 113 runs and finished with 118 hits in his three seasons at Minnesota-Crookston.
In a COVID-19 shortened 2020 season, Reller hit .360 with five home runs and knocked in 17 runs. He also had four triples and a pair of doubles with 15 runs scored and 18 hits. As a sophomore in 2019, his first season with the Golden Eagles, Reller had nine homers, 47 RBIs, 12 doubles, four triples and hit .284 in 49 games.
Reller played at Iowa Central Community College as a freshman and attended Grand Forks Central High School. He was a two-time All-State selection in baseball and was also an All-State pick in hockey.
Northeastern State assistant coach James Cullinane coached Reller for two seasons at Crookston.
The RiverHawks went 26-16 overall and 23-10 in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association under Hendrick in 2021.
