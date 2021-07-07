Northeastern State added one signee each in men’s basketball and softball on Wednesday.
In men’s basketball, Edra Luster inked with the RiverHawks after playing the last two seasons at NCAA Division I East Carolina.
Luster, a 7-foot center, played in 21 games and had five starts in two seasons with the Pirates. He played in a season-high 19 minutes against Central Florida on March 4 where he recorded four rebounds and had one steal.
“Edra will bring a much-needed dimension to our roster by providing size and physicality in the post,” Havens said in an NSU press release. “He has great feet and hands, possesses a high basketball IQ, and has excellent mobility and length. We are confident that Edra is capable of stepping in and contributing immediately on both ends of the floor, and he is hungry to make an impact and compete at a high level.”
Prior to his stint with East Carolina, Luster played for two seasons at Tyler Junior College where he averaged 5.4 points and 4.9 rebounds across 28 games as a sophomore. He averaged just under five points and 4.7 rebounds in his freshman season.
Katy Medlin will join the NSU softball team in 2022.
Medlin, a Hulbert High School graduate, received All-State honors in 2019 with the Lady Riders.
She played the last two years at Connors State and went 14-8 in the pitcher’s circle while playing in 27 games. Medlin posted 116 strikeouts, averaging just under a strikeout per inning pitched. Medlin was also productive with the bat, hitting over .400. She drove in a team-best 37 runs as a sophomore, and 15 of her 41 hits went for extra bases, including seven home runs.
