Wide receiver DaShawn Williams and defensive lineman Ian McCullough have signed to continue their football careers at Northeastern State.
Williams, from Houston, Texas, played his last two years at Kilgore College, while McCullough, from Las Vegas, Nevada, spent his last two years at Los Angeles Pierce College.
McCullough was a California Community College Athletic Association Second Team selection as a sophomore for the Brahma Bulls. He recorded 27 tackles, eight tackles for losses, three quarterback sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
Williams was a Southwest Junior College Football Conference honorable mention selection for the Rangers in 2019.
The additions of Williams and McCullough give the RiverHawks 52 signees in the 2020 class. They are the fourth and fifth players to sign since the beginning of July.
NSU is scheduled to open its 2020 season on Sept. 12 when it hosts Missouri Western at Doc Wadley Stadium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.