NSU aims for three in a row on Wednesday

Northeastern State will look to pick up where it left off on Saturday and record its third straight win when it hosts Texas Woman’s in a 7 p.m. tipoff Wednesday at the NSU Event Center.
The RiverHawks, 2-2 under head coach Fala Bullock, had their most impressive outing of the season in their 73-57 win over University of Arkansas-Fort Smith on Saturday.
They shot 46.8 percent overall, 50 percent from 3, had 32 points in the paint and connected on 23 of 29 from the foul line.
Junior guards Cenia Hayes and Shae Sanchez were a big reason for that, combining for 47 points,14 field goals, four 3-pointers and 15 free throws.
Hayes reached a career high in points for the second consecutive game, finishing with 27. Hayes shot 8 of 12 overall, 3 for 5 from 3-point territory and was 8 of 11 from the free throw line.
Sanchez also had a career night with 20 points. Sanchez went 6 of 12 overall and was 7 of 8 from the charity stripe.
Hayes, who had 25 points in the win over Bacone last week, has been super efficient in every way through four games. She is averaging 18.5 points, which is third in the MIAA, shooting 52.2 percent overall and 54.2 from 3. She is 13 of 17 on free throws, and leads the team with 14 steals.
Sanchez is averaging 14.5 points and is shooting 45.7 percent overall. The junior college transfer has knocked down nine 3-pointers, has reached double figures in all four games, and leads NSU with 13 assists.
The RiverHawks, who are also getting seven points apiece from forwards Cielo McClain and Britney Ho, are limiting opponents to 38.5 percent shooting and 21.6 percent on 3-point attempts, which tops the MIAA. They have also forced 92 turnovers, 41 of those in the win over Bacone.
The Pioneers have split their first two games, defeating Champion Christian College in their season opener and falling to Southeastern Oklahoma State last week.
They are led by London Archer and Carissa Moody, who both average in double figures. Archer leads the team at 16.5 points per game, and Moody follows at 10.
Wednesday’s contest will be the third of eight consecutive home dates for Northeastern State. The RiverHawks, who haven’t won three straight games since the start of the 2015-16 season, will host Oklahoma Baptist on Tuesday, Nov. 26.
