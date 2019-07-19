NSU announces exhibition date with Wichita State

Northeastern State men's basketball will tip-off its 2019-20 season with an exhibition contest on Oct. 29 at Wichita State.
The meeting will be the first between the two programs and a reunion between NSU head coach Mark Downey and Shockers head coach Gregg Marshall. The pair worked together as assistants at Marshall University (1996-98).
"I'm grateful to Coach Marshall for scheduling us in the preseason, and the relationship we've had dating back to our time at Marshall," said Downey. "It will be great to have our team play in a big atmosphere to start the season and against a well-coached elite NCAA basketball program."
This will be the second consecutive season NSU will play a team out of the American Conference with the RiverHawks visiting Tulsa one year ago.
A tip-off time between the RiverHawks and Shockers will be announced at a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.