NSU announces football captains

Northeastern State has announced its football captains a week before the RiverHawks begin fall camp.
Two of the five captains — offensive lineman Madison Wrather and defensive lineman Damani Carter — attended Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association Football Media Day in Kansas City, Missouri on July 27 along with NSU head coach J.J. Eckert.
Wrather, recently announced as a CoSIDA Academic All-American, has started in NSU’s last 22 games, dating back to 2018. The Yukon High School product will anchor the offensive line at left tackle in 2021.
Carter will be entering his third season with the program after transfering from the University of Arkansas. Carter played in the RiverHawks’ first four games in 2019 before sustaining a season-ending injury.
Other chosen captains include senior Bryce Brown, senior Tim Davis and junior Mark Wheeland.
Brown, a defensive back, joined the program in 2020 after transfering from Oklahoma State where he played for three seasons.
Davis, a Sallisaw native, has been in NSU’s program for five years and returns as the starting punter. Davis averaged 35 yards per punt in 2019 and had a career-long punt of 73 yards against Nebraska-Kearney. He landed 14 punts inside the 20-yard line, and had 10 of his punts travel 50 yards or more.
Wheeland will be NSU’s top returning receiver. The Haskell High School product recorded a team-high 34 receptions for 520 yards with three touchdowns in 2019 while playing in all 11 games.
The RiverHawks, who have lost their last 24 games, report on Aug. 10 and begin fall practices the following day at Doc Wadley Stadium. The season opener is Saturday, Sept. 4 at 6 p.m. against Emporia State in Tahlequah.
