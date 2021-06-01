NSU announces football kickoff times

Northeastern State has released kickoff times for the 2021 football season.
The RiverHawks will play one Thursday game, a 7 p.m. start on Oct. 7 against Central Oklahoma at Doc Wadley Stadium.
There will be two other games under the lights at Doc Wadley Stadium. NSU will face Emporia State in its season opener at 6 p.m. on Sept. 4, and take on Pittsburg State at 6 p.m. on Sept. 18.
Other home dates are against Central Missouri on Oct. 2 at 1 p.m., Northwest Missouri on Oct. 16 at 1 p.m., and Fort Hays State on Nov. 6 at 1 p.m.
The RiverHawks will be on the road against Missouri Southern (Sept. 11, 2 p.m.), Lincoln (Sept. 25, 1 p.m.), Missouri Western (Oct. 16, 4 p.m.), Washburn (Oct. 30, 1 p.m.), and Nebraska-Kearney (Nov. 13, noon).
Northeastern State didn’t play in 2020 due to COVID-19 and played one spring game on March 27 where it lost to Division I Tarleton State, 38-0, in Stephenville, Texas.
J.J. Eckert will be in his second full season as head coach at NSU. The RiverHawks went winless at 0-11 in Eckert’s first season in 2019. The program hasn’t found the win column since defeating Missouri Southern, 32-29, in two overtimes on Oct. 28, 2017 under former head coach Ron Robinson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.