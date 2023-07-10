FRISCO — Texas based company myNILpay launched a new app on May 11, 2023 to provide industry-leading NIL services for all NCAA college student-athletes. myNILpay is a first-of-its-kind software platform that allows any fan an NCAA-compliant method to direct-pay college student-athletes.
“The myNILpay app is simple to use and allows fans to provide support at almost any monetary amount at any time, said myNILpay CEO and Chairman Brent Chapman.
“Our platform changes the game for fans to be directly involved in supporting their favorite student-athletes.”
NSU Assistant AD for External Operations Andrew Fletcher added,
“This innovative platform adds another avenue for NSU fans and alumni to support our efforts in providing the best possible experience for our student-athletes.”
In exchange for the payment to the athlete, the fan will receive a unique digital asset featuring the athlete’s name and digital signature. By digitally signing the asset, the athlete has fulfilled the NCAA quid-pro-quo requirement and does not need to take any other action.myNILpay is a new way for NSU alumni and fans to engage with student athletes like they have not been able to before.
Locally owned and operated family business Tahlequah Lumber signed on as an NSU Athletics All-Sports Sponsor on May 4, 2023.
“We are pleased to announce that Tahlequah Lumber has joined us as an All-Sports Sponsor, said Assistant AD for External Operations Andrew Fletcher.
“Mike and Brett are two outstanding individuals in our community who are dedicated to the success of our programs and helping us provide the best experience for our NSU student-athletes.”
Tahlequah Lumber is primarily a building materials home center. However, the store offers an Installed Sales/Handyman Department, and a wide variety of tools and machinery available for rent. The family owned business that began in 1949 is now a four store operation after acquiring lumber yards in Pryor, Wagoner and Sallisaw.
Our founding owner Bob Cunningham bought the business while attending NSU. He graduated in 1949, continued to grow the business while also starting a family. Cunningham’s daughter Patty Skinner alongside her husband the late Randy Skinner took the operation to its current location on Park Hill Road.
After returning home from college the Skinner’s two children Mike Skinner and Lisa Bynum joined the business along with their spouses Brett Bynum and Angie Skinner. Mike and Brett now run the day to day operations. In February 2008 this next generation stepped up to make their mark. Tahlequah Lumber expanded the company once again with the purchase of a second location in Pryor, Oklahoma. Then in Spring of 2016 a third location was purchased in Wagoner, Oklahoma with a fully remodeled store opening that May. In 2022 once again the company expanded with the purchase of Sallisaw Lumber, creating coverage across Northeast Oklahoma.
