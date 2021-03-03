KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Following a season where he led Northeastern State in rebounding and scoring, Trey Sampson earned All-MIAA Honorable Mention status Wednesday.
The NSU junior averaged 13.9 points and 6.4 rebounds per game in his first season with the RiverHawks. He paced the team in scoring seven times and was eight times this season the team's leading rebounder.
Sampson held one of the best shooting percentages in the nation and the MIAA for most of the season, ending the year going 57.4-percent on the floor. He had five double-double games and five 20-point performances.
MIAA Honors were announced before the postseason tournament.
Collins, Hayes honored: Sophomore Zaria Collins and senior Cenia Hayes were named to the All-MIAA Honorable Mention list, league officials announced Wednesday morning. The teams were decided based on a coach vote.
Collins earned her first all-conference recognition by scoring 16.8 points, pulling down 7.6 rebounds in 35.2 minutes of play per game. Her 46.0 percent field goal percentage ranked third in the association as did her 3.1 offensive boards per game. She led NSU in scoring 11 times and recorded three double-doubles on the season. Additionally, she wrote her name into the program record book by playing the second-most minutes per game in a season. Collins started in all of her 19 games played and was third in conference scoring in addition to rebounding.
Hayes earned her third all-conference award by scoring 16.2 points and pulling down 6.1 boards. She paced NSU in scoring nine times, recorded three double-doubles herself and netted 10-plus points in 18 games. Hayes, a Tahlequah native, finished her RiverHawk career with 1281 points which ranks fifth in program history. Additionally, she graduates with the best free throw percentage in program history at 84.0 percent.
Phipps named MIAA Hitter of the Week: Jaxon Phipps was announced as the Mid-America Intercollegiate Conference Athletics Association Baseball Hitter of the Week presented by Mammoth Turf by the conference office Tuesday afternoon.
The RiverHawks sixth-year third baseman was 5-10, hit two doubles, two home runs, drove in five runs and walked three times this past weekend. He got on base at a .615 clip and slugged 1.300 in the first MIAA series of 2021 in which Northeastern State took two-of-three from Northwest Missouri.
The Nacona, Texas, native is the first RiverHawk to claim the weekly award in two seasons. Tristian Ridenour was the last NSU hitter to earn it on Feb. 20, 2018.
Phipps is a two-time All-MIAA Honorable Mention and has hit .302 for his four-year NSU career.
Crick selected MIAA Softball Athlete of the Week: A massive weekend at the plate earned sophomore Alyssia Crick weekly honors from the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association as its Softball Athlete of the Week, association officials announced Tuesday afternoon.
The Moore, Okla. native blasted five homers in ten at-bats last week for the RiverHawks while slugging 2.600 and having eight RBI. Crick had eight hits and scored seven runs for Northeastern State in their 3-1 week at home.
This is the second consecutive week an NSU batter has taken MIAA honors, with Chloe Bohuslavicky earning previously.
Mammoth Turf presents the MIAA Softball Athlete of the Week Award.
