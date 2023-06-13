On Monday, June 12 Northeastern State Director of Athletics, John Sisemore announced the scholarship campaign “Fuel the Flock.”
The 10-year, $15 million program looks to fully fund scholarships for NSU’s student-athletes. In conjuncture with the new campaign, NSU launched a website, www.northeasternathleticfund.com, for donors to contribute to NSU student-athlete.
"Our student-athletes play a significant role in advancing Northeastern's academic mission. They help bring alumni together, gain national recognition, and attract new students,” Sisemore said. “We want to create a sense of pride within Northeastern State, Tahlequah, and our surrounding communities. By fully funding athletic scholarships the department will be positioned to achieve national success."
