KANSAS CITY — The Northeastern State football program is ten days away from the start of fall practices, but the unofficial kick-off to the 2023 season took place Tuesday at the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association’s Media Day at the Kauffman Foundation Conference Center in Kansas City, Missouri.
The RiverHawks will be entering its 11th season in the MIAA and fourth fall with head coach J.J. Eckert.
Defensive Back Johnny Jean and Tight End Tre Currin joined Eckert in Kansas City at the event. Both are returning starters to an NSU squad that has gotten over the hump in being upper-classmen.
The RiverHawks have over 40 student-athletes at the start of camp that are juniors and seniors.
“Our big emphasis moving into 2023 is the word finish. I’m just not talking about finishing the game but finishing the play, finishing the quarter because those things add up,” said head coach J.J. Eckert. “When you only have 14 juniors and seniors on a 2022 football team we weren’t quite where we needed to be as far as being an older football team yet. So that is something that will have a chance to be in 2023 is being an older football team.”
Jean was an All-MIAA selection last season and was involved in five turnovers on the NSU defense.
Heading into his second season at NSU, Jean was second on the roster with 58 tackles last year.
Currin represented the offense, a starter from the 2021 season, he missed last fall due to injury. A six-year senior, Currin has played 25 games for the RiverHawks and caught 21 receptions.
Northeastern State kicks off its campaign at home, on August 31 against Fort Hays State at 6 p.m.
