The Northeastern State baseball program will have a different look to its coaching staff in 2021.
Head coach Jake Hendrick and the RiverHawks announced the hiring of assistant coach James Cullinane, along with volunteer coach Cotton Nye and graduate assistant Drew Mesecher on Thursday.
Under Hendrick, who will be entering his sixth year at the helm, NSU posted a 9-12 overall record in a shortened 2020 season. The RiverHawks went 3-4 in Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association games.
“I am excited to get going this year with a brand new staff,” Hendrick said in an NSU press release. “This group has a ton of different experiences, and I think our players are going to benefit from the addition of all three.”
Cullinane comes to Northeastern State after spending his last two years on the Minnesota Crookston coaching staff. He will be Hendrick’s top assistant and focus on hitting development. Minnesota Crookston is coming off consecutive winning seasons and went 20-15 during that time in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. Cullinane also played for two seasons at Minnesota Crookston.
Nye, who has 20 years of experience as a high school baseball and basketball coach and led Oktaha to a 2017 baseball state championship, is a former Major League Baseball scout of 25 years where he spent time with the Philadelphia Phillies, Seattle Mariners and New York Yankees. Nye also played in the Cleveland Indians’ organization as both an infielder and outfielder. He played college baseball and basketball at Westark College and the University of the Ozarks. Nye has a part of two World Series championships with the Phillies in 1980 and the Yankees in 1996. He has signed 22 amateurs who went on to play in the majors.
Mesecher comes to NSU from West Texas A&M where he last played in 2019. The Buffs reached the NCAA Tournament both years Mesecher was there.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.