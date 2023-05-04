From NSU Athletics
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Brayden Rodden highlighted nine postseason honors from the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association (MIAA) in Baseball Thursday with a First Team selection.
Rodden is a repeat All-MIAA First Team selection for the RiverHawks. The fifth-year senior started at catcher, second, and third base, batting .360 in 46 games this last season, with ten homers. He is the third NSU Baseball player to earn two First Team selections.
As a starting pitcher, Lee Callison was a Third Team selection, and Coby Tweten joined him at Designated Hitter. Callison led the RiverHawks with 74 strikeouts and held hitters to a .232 batting average. Tweten had a team-best .367 batting average and had a hit in 17 of the last 19 games for NSU.
Brady Evans, Blake Freeman, Isaiah Keller, Seth Stacey, Ty Van Meter, and C.D.
White were MIAA Honorable Mentions. Freeman is now a four-time All-MIAA selection, and White earned his third.
The RiverHawks finished its regular season with a 22-25 overall record and was sixth in the MIAA.
They will head to Washburn Friday for the upcoming MIAA Tournament opening round, which is a best-of-three series.
2023 MIAA Baseball Postseason Awards and All-MIAA Teams
•Co-Player of the Year – Nixon Brannan – Pittsburg State, Jr.
•Co-Player of the Year – Jenner Steele – Newman, Sr.
•Pitcher of the Year – Zac Shoemaker – Pittsburg State, Sr.
•Freshman of the Year – Ethan Clark – Missouri Southern
•Coach of the Year – Kyle Crookes – Central Missouri
*Unanimous Selection
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.