NSU baseball picked third in preseason poll

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Expectations are high for the Northeastern State baseball team heading into the 2022 season. The RiverHawks are picked to finish third and captured a first-place vote in the MIAA preseason coaches' poll released Friday.
The preseason ranking shattered its previous best in the poll of seventh (2017), and it is the first time the team has earned a first-place vote as a member of the MIAA.
Northeastern State proved to be the surprise team in 2021 after its tenth place pick in last year's poll and finished runner up in the regular season. Heading into this upcoming season, the RiverHawks return the majority of its roster to the field, plus the addition of Brock Reller who was a D2 All-Region player, and starting pitcher T.J. Mullins who missed the majority of last season due to injury.
Central Missouri topped the preseason coaches poll with 120 total points and ten first-place votes. Pittsburg State finished second in the voting with 103 points and one first-place vote.
Finishing two points behind the RiverHawks in fourth was Central Oklahoma with 92 points. Missouri Southern rounded out the top-five with 86 points.
Washburn was ranked sixth with 74 points, while Emporia State came seventh with 62 points. Finishing eighth was Rogers State with 56 points, Northwest Missouri came in ninth with 41 points and Fort Hays State claimed the 10th spot in the poll with 30 points. Missouri Western finished 11th, and Newman concluded the poll in 12th.
The RiverHawks open the season on Feb. 4 with a set of three games in three days in Hot Springs, Ark.
