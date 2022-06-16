Five Northeastern State baseball players were named to the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association Honor Roll and as Scholar-Athletes Thursday.
Pitcher Jonathan Smithey became NSU's first six-time member of the honor roll. Smithey, also an All-MIAA selection, went 7-2 on the mound with a 3.59 earned run average. He logged 73 strikeouts in 80.1 innings and 14 starts.
Outfielder Blake Freeman, first baseman Tucker Dunlap, catcher Brayden Rodden and pitcher Seth Key were also on the honor roll and scholar-athlete selections.
Freeman led the RiverHawks with a .400 batting average, 92 hits, 19 doubles and 27 stolen bases. Dunlap hit .331 with nine home runs and drove in 45 runs. Rodden batted .338 with 12 home runs and had 57 RBIs, and Key, in limited action, had a 2.25 ERA in six appearances with 30 strikeouts across 36 innings.
T.J. Mullens and Key were also on the MIAA's Academic Excellence list with 4.0 grade point averages.
Blaze Brothers, Lee Callison, Trey Havens, Lucas McCain, Lathen Migliorino, Nathan Norris, Quinten Romero and Braedan Warwick were each on the MIAA Honor Roll.
Northeastern State went 38-18 overall, 22-11 in the MIAA, and advanced to its first NCAA Tournament under head coach Jake Hendrick.
