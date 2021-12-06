Rashad Perkins poured in 40 points and recorded a double-double, adding 10 rebounds, but it wasn't enough for Northeastern State as the RiverHawks fell to Missouri Western, 93-87, Saturday in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Perkins came off the bench to shoot 15 of 19 overall from the floor. The 40 points were the most for any NSU player since 2014, and the 15 field goals were the most since head coach Ja Havens' arrival.
The RiverHawks, who dropped their second straight game to fall to 5-3 overall and 0-2 in MIAA play, nearly overcame a 24-point deficit with 9:20 left in the contest. Perkins scored 11 points in sparking a 26-11 run to get NSU to within 92-87.
Christian Cook (15 points) and Emeka Obukwelu (11) joined Perkins in double figures for NSU, who shot 55.4 percent overall.
Missouri Western, ignited by a 13-1 run to start the game, had six players finish in double figures. JaQuaylon Mays and Caleb Bennett both finished with a team-high 17 points. The Griffons forced 16 turnovers and shot 50.7 percent overall and went 12 of 29 from 3-point territory.
The RiverHawks return to the NSU Event Center Saturday, Dec. 11 in a 3:30 p.m. start against Pittsburg State.
NSU women drop fifth consecutive game: Missouri Western opened with a 12-0 run and never looked back in handing Northeastern State a 79-61 setback Saturday in St. Joseph, Missouri.
The RiverHawks, who committed a season-high 20 turnovers, suffered their fifth straight loss to fall to 2-6 overall and 0-2 in MIAA play. Maleeah Langstaff picked up her third double-double, finishing with 18 points and 12 rebounds.
The Griffons, paced by Brionna Budgetts' game-high 22 points, improved to 6-4 overall and stayed unbeaten in MIAA games at 2-0.
Maegan Lee was also in double figures for the RiverHawks, adding 14 points.
NSU returns home Saturday, Dec. 11 to face Pittsburg State in a 1:30 p.m. tipoff.
