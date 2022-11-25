Northeastern State Basketball will host Haskell Indian Nations Friday, Nov. 25 in a doubleheader as part of its Native American Heritage Night at the NSU Event Center.
Festivities will begin well before either game, with beans and cornbread being served in the adjacent community room at 4 p.m. Traditional drummers and a dance group will be performing alongside that event.
Free general admission tickets will be available for both basketball games, with the women's contest starting at 5:30 p.m. Before the women's game, traditional drummers will have a performance inside the Event Center, along with a national anthem performance in both Cherokee and English.
Friday's basketball contests and festivities are presented by the Cherokee Nation.
Floorside access is available for those with restricted mobility; NSU basketball season ticket members will have access to their regular chairback seats.
Additionally, multiple concession stands will be open in the upper bowl of the Event Center.
For NSU student groups, if courtside seating is preferred, early attendance is highly recommended. Last season's Native American Heritage Night drew well over 2,000, set a program attendance record, and was among the top 25 nationally in NCAA D-II basketball.
To start Friday's games, Northeastern State women's basketball (2-1) will face Haskell for the first time in program history. The RiverHawks are undefeated at home this season, with sophomore Ashton Hackler leading the team with just over 20 points per game. Friday's contest is the final non-conference foe for the RiverHawks. Haskell will be fresh off a 63-51 exhibition loss at Washburn Wednesday, Nov. 23. The Indians are 4-8 on the year and playing their fifth game within a week; their contest at Washburn was a day-of addition to their schedule.
Following a 74-60 win in their return to Jack Dobbins Field House, NSU men's basketball will be back in the Event Center for the second half of the doubleheader with Haskell. The RiverHawks (2-1) are led by fifth-year senior Rashad Perkins, averaging nearly 20 points a game. Friday's contest is the fourth of five consecutive home games for the men's team. Haskell is 3-6 on the year and has been off since having a 73-71 home win over Friends – Kansas. The Indians' lone contest against an NCAA program was a 94-87 setback at MIAA rival Nebraska-Kearney.
Live Stats for the contests Friday can be found on GoRiverHawksGo.com/coverage.
