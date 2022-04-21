Northeastern State slugged five home runs as they claimed its first 30-win season since 2002 Thursday, run-ruling Missouri Southern 14-4 in seven innings.
Brock Reller sent two over the fence to bring his nationally leading homer total to 23 and needs just one more to tie the All-Time MIAA mark. The fifth-year senior had three hits and six-RBI on the day.
Blaze Brothers, Kademon Graff, and Matt Kaiser also homered for the RiverHawks, with every batter reaching base in the line-up.
C.D. White went 4-for-4 at the plate and pushed his hitting streak to 18 games.
Northeastern State scored six unanswered runs before the Lions hit a solo shot in the fourth. Missouri Southern's scoring came off the long ball, with the Lions plating three with two outs in the seventh.
Lee Callison (2-2) went six innings and struck out six batters.
The RiverHawks have five games this season where they have mercy-ruled its foe and improved to 30-13 and 18-10 in the MIAA.
Missouri Southern falls to 25-18 (15-13 MIAA) with the loss to NSU.
The two teams will meet Friday again at 2 p.m. for the second game of the series.
