KANSAS CITY, Missouri – Jordan Lamotte highlighted six All-MIAA football selections for Northeastern State Football Tuesday.
Lamotte paced the RiverHawks' defense during the regular season with 81 tackles (60 solo, 21 assist) and was 18th nationally, averaging 5.5 solo tackles per game. The junior was tenth in the MIAA with 7.4 tackles per game. He also broke up six passes and forced a pair of fumbles.
The RiverHawks had five honorable mention selections in Dashawn Williams – WR; Chris Lee – DL; Johnny Jean – DB; Dawandrick Crockett – DB; and Tyler Crawford – P.
Williams led the receiving group with five touchdowns and 484 yards. Jean was second on the NSU defense with 58 tackles and had four pass breakups. Crockett had 43 tackles, three pass breakups, and a pair of forced fumbles. Lee had five tackles for a loss on the defensive line and 19 solo tackles. Crawford averaged 41.93 yards per punt and had three field goals that were from over 50-yards.
Northeastern State finished its 2022 season with a 1-10 (1-10 MIAA) record.
