Northeastern State ended a three-game losing streak Monday, defeating East Central, 8-2, to finish play in the Edmond Regional Festival.
The RiverHawks, 3-3 overall under head coach Clay Davis, bounced back from a 5-2 setback against Colorado Christian earlier Monday in Oklahoma City.
NSU got all it would need in the opening frame against East Central. The RiverHawks scored five runs and collected four of their 14 hits.
Chloe Bohuslavicky sparked NSU in the first with a three-run homer. It came after Cameron Conrad was hit by a pitch. Rhomie Bradshaw started the inning with a single and came home for the game’s first run on an RBI triple by Addie Elbon. The final run came on an RBI double by Alyssia Crick that plated Carly Kelley, who also doubled.
The RiverHawks, led by two hits apiece from Bradshaw, Elbon, Bohuslavicky and Kelley, went up 6-0 in the second and scored their final two runs during the sixth inning. Kelley was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the second, and Addy Wolfe brought home a pair of runs on a double in the sixth.
NSU starting pitcher Gail Young went the distance to pick up the win and improve to 3-1 on the season. Young allowed one earned run on eight hits. She finished with six strikeouts and did not issue a walk.
Bohuslavicky drove in a game-high three runs, and Wolfe finished with a pair of RBIs.
The RiverHawks let a two-run lead slip away in the third inning against Colorado Christian.
Jaeden Rosenquist and Bohuslavicky each had two hits to pace NSU. Jenna Chassie took the loss as the starting pitcher. Chassie gave up three earned runs on four hits in four innings of work.
Northeastern State will be at home for the first time Friday when it begins play in the NSU Cherokee Nation Festival. The RiverHawks will face Midland at 10 a.m., and take on Missouri Valley at 3 p.m.
