Tahlequah standout running back Malik McMurtrey signed a National Letter of Intent with Northeastern State Wednesday morning.
McMurtrey, who was also productive as a defensive back during his time with the Tigers, rushed for 832 yards on 120 carries (6.9 yards per carry) with nine touchdowns over nine games in his final season. He also had eight receptions for 128 yards and one score.
“He was very productive on both sides of the ball, especially this past year,” Tahlequah head coach Brad Gilbert said. “It really wasn’t a surprise, but it was a nice treat to have him play corner at the level he did.”
On defense, McMurtrey recorded 20 total tackles and had a pass breakup as a senior.
Gilbert saw something different in McMurtrey last summer.
“He had a tremendous summer and offseason,” Gilbert said. “He was prepared both physically and mentally.”
Injuries derailed potential 1,000-yard seasons for McMurtrey as a junior and senior. He missed the final three games of the 2021 season as a running back, and didn’t play in two games as a junior.
“The injury he had [against Glenpool] in week eight was a hiccup for him and us as a team,” Gilbert said. “I hated that for him because it was kind of the same way as his junior year. He really never got a true full year. There is no doubt he would have rushed for over 1,000 yards both his junior and senior year.”
McMurtrey, named the District 5A-4 Running Back of the Year in December, rushed for 100 yards or more in three games as a senior and did so seven times in his career. He rushed for a season-high 159 yards that included a 64-yard TD run against Sapulpa, rushed for 127 yards on just 11 carries against Sallisaw, and ran for 118 yards with three touchdowns against Glenpool.
Over his career, McMurtrey rushed for 1,895 yards with 25 touchdowns. He averaged 6.8 yards per carry. In his junior season, his first as a starter after replacing Dae Dae Leathers, McMurtrey compiled 793 yards on the ground with 12 TDs. As a sophomore, he rushed for 240 yards and four scores.
The RiverHawks went 2-9 under head coach J.J. Eckert in 2021. They were led in rushing by Keon Moore and Isaiah Davis, who combined to rush for 734 yards and five touchdowns.
“It’s been a goal of his for a long period of time to play at the next level,” Gilbert said. “I think even as an eighth grader, he told me that he wanted to play college football. He did everything he possibly could to reach that goal, and he was a very good student in the classroom. He did all the things he was supposed to do to prepare himself for getting this opportunity.
“He’s got good game speed. There were some instances this year where he wasn’t caught from behind as you may have seen in years past. He was even more physical this year, and he didn’t put the ball on the ground. I would say maybe his best attribute as a running back is he had such good hands. He was a tremendous receiver out of the backfield.”
McMurtrey is the 17th Tahlequah player to sign a letter of intent under Gilbert and follows teammate and linebacker Eli McWilliams, who inked with the University of Tulsa in December.
“There are reasons why we’ve been successful, a lot of reasons, and that’s one of them,” Gilbert said. “We’ve had a lot of young men that could play at the next level, and that always makes things a little easier on Friday nights.”
