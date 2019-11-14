NSU breaks 100 points in its home opener

Northeastern State left no doubt in its home opener Wednesday night against Bacone at the NSU Event Center in a 106-46 rout of the Warriors.
The win puts NSU 3-0 on the season so far, which is the first time they have been 3-0 under Head Coach Mark Downey.
"We have not been 3-0 since I have been here so that is nice," said Downey in an interview with Austin Headlee, TDP special writer. "Our schedule has been pretty good so far. We played a pretty good Northwestern (Oklahoma State University) team then a pretty good (University of) Mary team and played really well. It is nice to be 3-0, but we are worried about the cliche of playing one game at a time and getting better every day, Hopefully we will look back at the end of the year and have a lot more than just three."
NSU started the game with a 21-5 run within the first six minutes of play and it continued all throughout the first half, finished the half 53-17 in NSU's favor. Bacone outscored themselves by 12 in the second half, but NSU stayed consistent and achieved the dominant win. Downey could not really think of anything the team could improve on.
"We had some lapses here and there, but in this kind of game, you are going to have lapses," said Downey. "I thought, for the most part, we defended pretty well and rebounded pretty well, giving our big guys some confidence. I do not know about what we can work on, I just think it was nice to get some confidence for some guys and get playing time for some guys that are not used to playing 20 of 25 minutes a game."
NSU was dominant in every aspect of play. They shot 56% from the floor and 40% behind the arc. NSU outrebounded Bacone 47-30, out assisted Bacone 25-8 and scored 59 points from the bench, opposed to Bacone's 18. Bacone however, did record two blocks opposed to NSU's one block.
NSU worked hard to share the ball throughout the game, having six players score in double digits.
Desmond Marshal led Bacone in scoring with 9 points, all of which came from behind the 3-point line. DeAndre love led Bacone in rebounding with 8 in his 29 minutes of play.
NSU's next game of the season will be Nov. 16 against Oklahoma Christian at the NSU event center in Tahlequah. Oklahoma Christian is 0-1 on the season with their sole loss coming from Central Oklahoma.
