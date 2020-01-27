Caleb Smith matched his career-high as Northeastern State pushed its win streak to four games with a convincing 79-63 win over Central Missouri Saturday inside the NSU Event Center.
With eight games remaining in the regular season, the RiverHawks matched their win total from last season to move to 14-6 overall and 7-4 in MIAA play.
Smith scored 30 points for the second time this season after going 8-for-14 from the field and 5-for-6 at the arc. Josh Ihek matched his season-best with 13 points, and Iain McLaughlin was a point short of a double-double with 10 boards and nine points.
"This was a good win for us, that team (UCM) is capable," said NSU head coach Mark Downey. "They (UCM) made shots in the first half and are really capable of scoring the ball when they make shots like that.
"It was a good team effort for us. We had a lot of guys perform. Caleb got 30 for us and made some big plays, and Kendrick (Thompson) was sharing it and distributing the ball really well. We didn't guard really well in the first half, but in the second half, we really brought it. We outrebounded them by close to 20, so it was a great performance on the glass for us."
Riding the hot hands of Caleb Smith in the opening minutes, the RiverHawks quickly pulled out to a 19-7 lead on the Mules. UCM found its offense at the arc and dropped six on the RiverHawks by the midway marker in the half and pulled themselves within a pair. The RiverHawks traded daggers with the Mules at the arc, with both teams nailing nine by the intermission. Smith was a perfect 5-for-5 from downtown and already had 21-points. Thanks to a cold spell by UCM to close out the half where they went scoreless for the final three minutes, the RiverHawks took at 46-38 lead into the locker room.
The shooting cooled in the second half for both teams, but a run of ten unanswered points by NSU gave them enough breathing room on the Mules. After draining nine treys in the first half NSU went 0-for-5. Ihek scored 11 of his 13 points in the final 20 minutes.
The RiverHawks finished the night with 39 rebounds and shot 51.9 percent from the field. Kendrick Thompson was limited to five points but dished out six assists.
Saturday's loss drops the Mules to 7-11 overall and 2-7 in league play.
Northeastern State will play six of its next eight games on the road, starting with a trip to Joplin to face Missouri Southern on Wednesday in a 7:30 p.m. tipoff.
"We just have to take things one at a time, we have a really tall order on Wednesday," Downey said. "Missouri Southern is really good, and they're going to be mad we beat them last time we played them in here and now we have to go to their place.
"They're good, I mean they're national championship good, so hopefully we'll continue to take things one day at a time and prepare ourselves well for this upcoming road game and see what happens."
NSU women can't keep pace: The RiverHawks rallied in the closing minutes but were unable to pull an upset against Central Missouri on Saturday afternoon as they fell, 73-64.
Cenia Hayes was one of four RiverHawks to score in double digits, leading all scorers with 19 points while also pulling eight rebounds. Shae Sanchez finished with 12 points, with Cielo McClain scoring 11 and Maegan Lee finishing with 10. NSU hit 26 free throws, which is the most they've hit in a game during Coach Bullock's tenure.
The RiverHawks started on a good note, as Hayes drilled a three within the first minute of the game. Lee would hit a pair of free throws at the 4:14 mark, with Sanchez hitting a three one minute later to bring the RiverHawks to within eight. The Jennies would hit three jumpers in the closing minutes to take an 11-point lead at the end of the quarter.
The RiverHawks started to close the gap midway through the second quarter, as McClain hit a short jumper and hit the ensuing free throw to make it a 10-point Jennies lead. They would cut further into the lead at the 5:12 mark when McClain hit another jumper from just outside the paint, but the Jennies responded with a trey one minute later to put the lead back in double-digits.
After Cenia Hayes drew a foul and hit a pair of free throws, she picked up a rebound off a Jennies miss and hit a three at the other end to make the score 37-31. The Jennies hit a pair of free throws with 1:21 left in the half, but Hayes would find McClain for a layup with just under one minute remaining. They would add a free throw right at the end of the half to give them a nine-point lead.
The RiverHawks came out of the locker room hot, as Maegan Lee hit a pair of free throws just seven seconds into the quarter. She would draw another foul 90 seconds later and hit another free throw to bring NSU to within six. After that, the Jennies went on a short run that stretched their lead back into double digits. The RiverHawks started cutting into it when Morgan Hellyer hit a pair of free throws before Hayes drilled a three to make it a 10-point game. After the Jennies hit a pair of jumpers, the teams would trade baskets for the remainder of the quarter and Central Missouri would take a 14-point lead into the fourth quarter.
Central Missouri extended their lead to as much as 17 in the fourth, but the Riverhawks started chipping away as Sanchez went to the line and hit a pair of free throws, then off a Jennies turnover Zaria Collins made a jumper in the paint. The Jennies responded with a bucket of their own, followed by a pair of free throws.
Hayes took a pass from Mae. Lee at the 2:45 mark and hit a bucket, which kicked off an 8-0 run that saw Hayes hit four consecutive free throws while Collins hit a jumper to bring NSU to within nine, but were unable to close the gap any further.
The RiverHawks now have a record of 5-13 and are 3-8 in MIAA play. The Jennies improve to 15-3 on the season and are 9-0 in the conference.
NSU will be on the road for the next two weeks, starting Wednesday when they face Missouri Southern in Joplin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.