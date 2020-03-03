SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Wayne State out-hit the RiverHawks, but three big innings gave NSU an 11-4 win on Sunday.
THE BASICS
Score: Northeastern State 11, Wayne State 4
Records: Northeastern State (12-6), Wayne State (5-9)
NSU Pitcher of Record: Gail Young (8-2)
HOW IT HAPPENED
After a scoreless inning, Hannah Ailey led off the second with a single to right. Later in the frame, Cameron Conrad hit a two-out double down the left field line to score Ailey in.
In the third, the RiverHawks got RBI hits from Jess Schuler and Ailey. They would load the bases with no outs but could only get one more run to cross home plate.
NSU continued to pour in the runs in the fourth with Addie Elbon hitting a single. A Wayne State error on the play scored Conrad in. Alyssia Crick followed up with a sac fly to score Elbon and Schuler doubled to right center for the third run in the inning. Jaeden Rosenquist gave NSU a fourth run and put them up 8-0 on an infield single.
Wayne State kept the game alive for themselves after leading off the fifth with a double and managed to plate a run. However, they would continue to chip away at NSU's lead and scored three more with two outs. The RiverHawks would push the Wildcats to the brink to being run-ruled again in the bottom half of the inning and grabbed three more runs. The potential winning run would be out at the plate on a fielder's choice.
BEYOND THE BOX
- The RiverHawks finished their weekend going 2-3 in Springfield.
- Conrad and Sierra Crick both pushed their reached on-base streak to 15 consecutive games.
- Sierra Crick matched a 2014 MIAA record with five walks.
- Ailey and Schuler both had three hit games.
- Gail Young tossed her 55th complete game, and it is her 42nd career win.
- Wayne State out-hit NSU 14-to-13 left eight runners on-base, the RiverHawks left 12 stranded.
Up Next: The RiverHawks will open up MIAA play this Friday at Central Oklahoma in Edmond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.