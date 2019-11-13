Cenia Hayes scored a career-high 25 points and was one of four players to score in double figures, and Northeastern State rolled to an easy 96-49 win over Bacone College in its home opener Wednesday evening at the NSU Event Center.
It’s the first win of the season for the RiverHawks, who move to 1-2 under third-year head coach Fala Bullock.
Hayes, who also posted a career-best seven steals, scored 15 of her points in the second half, and NSU led by as many as 48 points with 2:48 remaining after a Atajma Criss-Felton transition basket made it 92-44.
The RiverHawks forced 41 Warrior turnovers and had 25 steals — the most in the Bullock era.
“It’s great for the girls to get their first win,” Bullock said. “We knew we wanted to play up the line a little bit and create some pressure and create some offense with our pressure defense. I think in the second half it really paid dividends as far as being able to finish baskets.”
“That was the game plan and that’s what we were talking about. We just wanted to turn them over as many times as we could,” Hayes said. “We wanted to make them play fast, play at our speed and create those opportunities. They started coming in the second half.”
Cielo McClain (16 points), Shae Sanchez (14) and Britney Ho (10) joined Hayes in double figures.
Bacone, led by Madison Slinkey’s 13 points, scored the game’s first five points, but the RiverHawks answered with a 24-0 run, triggered by the trio of Hayes, McClain and Sanchez, who combined for 16 points during the stretch.
NSU led 47-32 at halftime, but put the contest out of reach immediately in the third quarter by scoring the first 13 points, thanks to Hayes. The junior guard and Sequoyah High School product buried a pair of 3-pointers, added two free throws and capped the run with a layup.
“It made us really realize how much teamwork means,” Hayes said. “In the first half we were doing more one on one stuff, but then coach said to slow it down, break it down and then we just saw that teamwork really is the key for us right now.”
Hayes knocked down eight of her 14 shot attempts and was 4 for 8 from 3-point territory. She made five of her six free throw attempts, added five rebounds and closed with two assists.
“I thought Cenia had a much better second half,” Bullock said. “I think she was anxious to start the game and a couple didn’t fall for her, but in the second half she was in a rhythm, the offense was in a better rhythm.”
NSU shot 51.4 percent overall from the floor and was 9 of 20 from behind the 3-point line. The RiverHawks were also good on 13 of their 18 free throw attempts and outrebounded the Warriors, 35-23.
Sanchez canned a pair of 3-pointers and was 6 of 11 overall from the floor with four assists and three rebounds. McClain, who was 8 of 14 shooting, led NSU with a game-high eight rebounds. Senior point guard handed out a game-best five assists.
Northeastern State never trailed after Hayes made a layup to put her team up 7-5 at the 6:11 mark of the first quarter. After the 24-0 run, Bacone got to within seven points twice in the second quarter, the second time after a Alivia Nelson basket inside the paint made it 34-27.
“We were overanxious to get after them and get steals and then overanxious to attack the basket out of control,” Bullock said. “We definitely settled down at the end of the second quarter and in the second half. We played the right way in the second half. We got some finishes in an around the basket and steal got some steals, so that helped.”
Wednesday’s contest is the first of eight consecutive games at the NSU Event Center for the RiverHawks. They will host University of Arkansas-Fort Smith in a 6 p.m. start on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.