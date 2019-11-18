Northeastern State University's longest-tenured Director of Athletics in NSU's NCAA era has accepted a position with Albany State University in Albany, Georgia, effective Jan. 1, 2020.
During Duckworth's time, NSU athletics has enjoyed 31 NCAA appearances and is on the verge of another appearance with the success of its 2019 Women's Soccer program.
"Under Tony Duckworth's leadership, many of Northeastern athletic programs have had positive results in the MIAA either as champions or runners up on 35 occasions," NSU President Steve Turner said. "I wish Tony and his family happiness in life and his new role at Albany State."
While serving as NSU's Director of Athletics, Duckworth's influences have increased the institution's Academic Success Rate (ASR), as measured by the NCAA, from 65 to 71. NSU has the highest ASR among the six RUSO institutions. During his tenure, NSU student-athletes have averaged a 3.0 GPA and earned nearly 100 MIAA academic awards. Nearly 40 student-athletes graduate from NSU annually.
In 2018, Duckworth received national attention with his appointment to the National NCAA Division II Men's Basketball Committee.
"My eight and a half years as NSU's Director of Athletics have been gratifying and rewarding. I am truly grateful President Turner allowed me to continue in my role following his appointment as President several months after I was hired," Duckworth said. "I would like to thank the committed RiverHawks student-athletes, coaches, staff, corporate partners, boosters and fans that led or successes. I wish nothing but continued successes for this great university."
Beginning Jan. 1, 2020, the RiverHawks will be led by Interim Director of Athletics Matt Cochran.
