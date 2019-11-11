NSU dominate in pair of wins to open season

ALVA -- Northeastern State's offense clicked on all cylinders and rolled past UMary on Saturday with an 85-54 win in men's basketball.
Caleb Smith paced the RiverHawks with 17 points, and all players suited a lending a hand in the scoring effort.
Saturday's win will send NSU home with a 2-0 record for the second straight season. The 31-point spread is the widest against an NCAA Division II program in the Mark Downey era, besting the previous mark by one which was set during his first season against Missouri Southern (78-48).
With the momentum from the weekend, the RiverHawks play eight of their next ten games will be inside the Event Center.
Northeastern State shot 58 percent from the field and 9-for-18 from behind the arc. At the free throw line, the RiverHawks were nearly flawless going 18 for 20.
Red Oak's Brad Davis was the team's second-leading scorer with 11 points, and Kendrick Thompson added 10.
The RiverHawks got the opening bucket and never trailed in the first half, shooting 55.6-percent from the field (15-27). Smith went into the locker room with 11 points. NSU lead as many as 21 points (33-12) with just under three minutes left in the first half. UMary was stone cold in the first 20-minutes of play going 7-for-21 and trailed 39-23.
In the second half, the Marauders narrowed the gap to 11 points in the first three minutes. It was all NSU afterward as they shot a blazing red 60.9-percent from the field.
UMary (1-1) shot 32.7-percent against the RiverHawks who out-rebound them 37-to-25.
The RiverHawks are at home this week and will host Bacone this Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
Friday
Caleb Smith picked up where he left off leading Northeastern State with 22 points as the RiverHawks cruised past Northwestern Oklahoma 74-53 on Friday night in their season opener.
Smith recorded his seventh 20-point game in an NSU uniform with six boards and it is the senior's 28th game with at least ten points.
The RiverHawks bench helped carry the load with all their non-starters leading a hand with 36 points. In his career debut, Daniel Dotson sank four treys and was the team's second-leading scorer with 14.
On the glass, the RiverHawks held a 42-38 advantage with Bradley George having seven.
Northwestern sank a three to open the game and it was their lone lead of the evening. The RiverHawks used a 25-7 run using eight treys to roll into the intermission with a 37-23 lead. Dotson had the hot hand with four three-pointers in the half.
In the second half, the RiverHawks continued to pull away, including a two-minute stretch that saw NSU score seven unanswered points, kicked off by a three-pointer from George. NSU finished the evening with their largest lead of the night and shooting 50-percent (11-22) from the field in the final 20 minutes.
George and Troy Locke both added seven points, Kendrick Thompson had six points, six rebounds, and four assists.
