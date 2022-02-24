A Tylor Arnold three-pointer with seven seconds remaining derailed a second half Rogers State rally Wednesday afternoon as Northeastern State took a 65-60 win inside the NSU Event Center.
The RiverHawks led as many as 20-points limiting the Hillcats to just 12 first-half points.
Rogers State clawed their way back in the game, shooting 64.3-percent (12-28) in the second stanza. NSU went scoreless for 3:31 in the final five minutes while RSU scored eight unanswered points. RSU's Tylan Dean hit a trey with 1:11 left to give the Hillcats a 58-57 advantage. It would be the first and only time Rogers State led.
On the following possession, Rashad Perkins hit a bucket and got an and-1 to retake the lead. Rogers State would turn the ball over to Arnold, and he would hit a trey from in front of the NSU bench for the dagger.
Arnold led NSU with 15 points on 6-for-8 shooting, and Obi Agu had 12 off the bench; Christian Cook and Perkins had ten.
Northeastern State shot 53.7-percent (25-47) and had 30 rebounds. Jaxon Jones paced all players with eight.
Wednesday's win pulls NSU (14-13) even with Rogers State (15-11) in the MIAA standings with 9-12 records sitting in a tie for ninth place. The two will close out their season Saturday in Claremore for a 3:30 p.m. tip-off.
