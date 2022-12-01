HAYS, Kansas – Fort Hays State scored 11 unanswered points to open Thursday's contest, and Northeastern State could never recover, dropping an 88-52 road result.
The RiverHawks had three with at least ten points; Tess Talo Tomokino and Bri Wietelman paced the squad with a career-high 12-point effort. Ashton Hackler had ten to push her streak to seven consecutive games in double-figure scoring.
Fort Hays State (5-3, 1-0 MIAA) bombarded the RiverHawks shooting a 55.2-percent clip (32-58) to win its MIAA opener for the third consecutive season. Katie Wagner placed all players with 23 points and had her fifth double-double of the year, adding ten rebounds.
Courtney Lee had eight points and led the RiverHawks with seven boards.
Northeastern State shot 39.1 percent from the field, a season-low, and was 11 for 20 at the free-throw line.
Thursday's setback drops the RiverHawks to 4-2 (1-1 MIAA); they will look to split its road trip Saturday, facing Nebraska-Kearney at 2 p.m.
