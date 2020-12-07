NSU drops third straight in loss to PSU

PITTSBURG, Kansas - The RiverHawks were led by their senior guard duo Shae Sanchez and Cenia Hayes who combined for 49 of its 82 points in an 84-82 setback at Pitt State. It was the first time in their careers in which each scored 20 or more in the same game.
Northeastern State got the ball into Sanchez's hands for the final shot of the game, but it didn't bounce in as she hit the floor. She finished with 27 points on 13-20 shooting collecting three steals and five rebounds as well. Hayes scored 22 points and led with five steals.
Sanchez's 27 were the most since Rylie Torrey scored 27 at Rogers State Nov. 16, 2016.
"I thought our kids played really good team basketball for the whole game and it's just sad we didn't get a chance to finish it off," head coach Fala Bullock said. "I thought our seniors played their heads off and Britney got in there to grab some late boards and big baskets. Everybody contributed and it's tough, Shae had a great look at the basket."
The RiverHawks had 18 assists in the game and shot 52.3 percent from the floor as a team, both season-highs. With PSU's 11 offensive rebounds (+12 overall) NSU missed forwards Zaria Collins and Cielo McClain. The RiverHawks also only committed 10 turnovers to the Gorillas' 16.
The first 2:48 of the game was all Northeastern State as it jumped out to a 7-0 lead and stole the ball twice. It extended its lead to 13-2 before Pitt State began hitting shots to make it a 24-16 lead for the RiverHawks after the first quarter of action.
The second stanza was a new Gorilla squad as they tied the game at 26 with 8:03. The stanza saw the teams shoot a combined 60.7 percent from the field. Hayes chased down loose ball and missed a layup, but was fouled with 37 seconds until the half to give the RiverHawks a 45-43 margin at the break.
The ball kept falling until the fourth quarter when defense began to seemingly make an impact as the RiverHawks held the Gorillas to 33.3 percent shooting, but committed eight personal fouls allowing them to add eight at the charity stripe while the RiverHawks didn't get there in the quarter.
NSU grabbed the momentum numerous times in the final stanza, but Hayes' layup to force a Pitt State timeout at 3:11 wasn't enough up four. A win would have been the first in Pittsburg since Nov. 15, 1997. With 1:08 remaining the score was knotted at 79 before an Isabella Regalado 3-pointer, her lone make of the day. PSU's Maya Williams charged down the court and finished off an and-1 after being fouled by Regalado to take lead 84-82.
The Gorillas were led by Kaylee DaMitz with 20 points. The RiverHawks held their leading scorer, Tristan Gegg, to a 3-12 day from the field.
The RiverHawks will take a break for finals before continuing its road swing at Fort Hays State (Dec. 18, 5:30) and Nebraska-Kearney (Dec. 20).
