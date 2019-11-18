Cenia Hayes and Shae Sanchez formed the perfect duo Saturday night for Northeastern State.
Hayes and Sanchez, both junior guards, combined for 47 points to help lift the RiverHawks to their second straight win in a 73-57 victory over University of Arkansas-Fort Smith at the NSU Event Center.
NSU, now 2-2 under head coach Fala Bullock, has won its last two games since starting the season with back-to-back losses to Northwestern Oklahoma and University of Mary.
Hayes, who was coming off a 25-point effort in NSU’s 96-49 dominating win over Bacone last Wednesday, finished with a career-high 27 points, while Sanchez added 20.
“They did a nice job finding ways to get to the basket and drawing fouls,” Bullock said. “They had a great shooting night and I think that’s what opened up the lane.”
“It’s a great overall win for the team,” Bullock added. “I’m certainly excited about what we did tonight. I think our team played as a unit again. In that second half we were able to come back and surge a little bit. I think we’re still trying to figure out our identity and I think that little by little it’s starting to show up and we’re building some confidence in it as well.”
Hayes shot 8 of 12 overall, 3 of 5 from 3-point territory and was 8 of 11 from the free throw line.
Hayes, a Sequoyah High School product who led the RiverHawks in scoring last season as a sophomore, is making even more of a splash early on this season.
“I’ve learned the pace of the game. I’ve learned the change of pace fast to slow, I’ve learned how to read the screens better. I’ve just learned a lot more things,” Hayes said. “This huge jump I’ve made, it’s all been in the preseason and in the postseason last spring. It’s just been a lot of repetition, a lot of work.”
Sanchez, a transfer from the College of Sequoias, was successful on six of her 12 shot attempts and was 7 for 8 from the foul line.
“We talked about attacking more as a team,” Sanchez said. “Coming in, I love the offense our team runs. It’s a lot of screening, it’s a lot of moving, and for our team that really works, especially for me and Cenia Hayes. It’s been great coming in and being a part of this team. It’s really high energy and I love it here.”
Hayes and Sanchez were relentless on getting to the basket. The RiverHawks finished with 32 points in the paint and were 6 of 12 as a team from behind the 3-point line. They were also good on 23 of 29 from the free throw line.
The Lions, led by double-figure scoring from Mar’Shalia Lollie (13 points) and Paige Elston (12), led 19-16 after one period before the RiverHawks started to turn things around.
NSU took a 38-36 lead into halftime and never trailed over the final two periods. The RiverHawks closed the third with a 7-2 run to increase their lead to 54-42. Hayes took charge during the stretch with all seven of NSU’s points on a pair of layups and three free throws.
Hayes and Tree Brooks put the contest out of reach in the fourth after back-to-back 3s that put Northeastern State up by 19 points, 67-48, with 4:20 showing on the clock.
The RiverHawks shot 46.8 percent overall from the floor and also receive eight points from sophomore guard Maegan Lee and seven from Brooks.
NSU will remain at home for a third straight game on Wednesday when it hosts Texas Woman’s in a 7 p.m. tipoff at the NSU Event Center.
