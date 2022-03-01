Northeastern State only needed seven innings to dispose of Oklahoma Baptist as it pounded out 12 hits in an 11-1 run-rule victory at Thomas C. Rousey Field here Tuesday afternoon.
The RiverHawks have now won 11 of its last 12 games to improve to 13-3 on the year.
Dylan Hight had a season-high three hits and hit his first home run of the year while driving in two runs, Matt Kaiser hit his fourth home run of the year, and Brock Reller hit his MIAA-leading eighth home run of the year in the victory.
NSU received solid performances from Lee Callison, Kender Carroll, and Trey Havens shut down the OBU (5-9) bats, and allowed only one run and three hits. Havens (2-0) went the final three innings to get credit for the victory.
This weekend, Northeastern State will travel to Warrensburg for a showdown with Central Missouri. The first of the three-game series is set for Thursday at 4:00 pm.
