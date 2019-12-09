Kendrick Thompson and Caleb Smith combined for 37 points and lifted Northeastern State football to an 80-68 win over rival Central Oklahoma Saturday at the NSU Event Center.
The RiverHawks improve to 9-1 overall and move to 2-0 in the MIAA under head coach Mark Downey. They have won their last four games since falling to Tarleton State on the road on Nov. 23.
NSU, who went on a 17-8 run over the final six minutes, shot over 50 percent overall from the floor for the sixth time this season at 53.7 percent. The RiverHawks had 21 assists on 29 field goals, committed just four turnovers and had four players finish in double figures.
“Our last goal on the board was play for each other, win for each other,” Downey said. “When you have 21 assists and 4 turnovers, that's playing for each other. I just asked the guys if we've played our best yet and they answered, ‘No.’ I thought we played good, but I didn't think we played our best.
“That's them [Central Oklahoma] too. “Coach (Bob) Hoffman does an unbelievable job. They switch defenses a lot and try to make the game really ugly, which I do. I like to make it ugly but we do it a little different way, but he's always got you guessing, he's got your guys guessing, makes them a little timid, and I thought we missed a lot of baskets when we were wide open right around the rim, but fortunately we didn't miss them outside the arc. I'm happy with it. Like I said, 21 assists and 4 turnovers, our point guard had seven assists and one turnover. When you have that, you're going to win a lot of games.”
Thompson, who has been playing through a hamstring injury, finished with a game-high 20 points and recorded a career-best seven assists. It was the first time he’s reached double figures since Nov. 18 when he had 15 against Langston. He had a career-high 28 points against Oklahoma Christian on Nov. 16.
“I'm probably about like 85 percent right now,” Thompson said. “I struggled with it a little bit from having back spasms, but it didn't really affect me as much, but our trainer, we have a great trainer, he came in and helped, been going at it for about a week now and he's got me back going right so I'm just gonna keep going.”
Thompson, a senior point guard, shot 7 of 14 overall and canned three 3-pointers. He committed just one turnover in 35 minutes of action.
"I was just trying to take what they gave me, try to find my teammates, and that's what I like to do, get everybody involved and just take what they give me,” Thompson said.
Smith continued his upward trend. The senior guard had 17 points, converting seven of his 12 shots attempts, and had a pair of 3s. He also grabbed five rebounds. It was the fifth straight game that Smith has reached double figures, a stretch where he’s averaging 19.2 points.
"Coach Downey talked about it earlier, I think after the Rockhurst game, about me just picking my spots and when I have opportunities, take it, and if it's not there it might come later in that possession, so that's what I've been doing, just trying to stick with that and getting others involved and do what I can on the defensive end, take charges and be in the right spot,” Smith said. “It's all coming together for us. We still haven't had a game where everybody's put their best performance out there but we're somehow pulling out a win and that's good for us."
Joining Thompson and Smith in double figures were senior guard Bradley George with 12 points and guard Troy Locke with 10 off the bench. Seven of George’s points came during the late run that gave the RiverHawks some breathing room down the stretch.
Six different NSU players knocked down a 3-pointer, led by Thompson’s three. Smith and George each converted a pair of 3s. As a team, the RiverHawks were 10 of 20 from behind the arc.
"I thought our post guys were really good, Josh (Ihek) and Aaron (Givens) did a good job tonight, they protected the rim nicely,” Downey said. “Then Caleb just does what Caleb does. Every time you look at the stat sheet he's got 21 or 17, he's just that energizer bunny, he just keeps going and it's great to have him in this program and I don't give him enough credit, I really don't, but he's a kid who's got so much responsibility, so much on his shoulders, and he just keeps helping us win."
The Bronchos (3-7, 0-2) were led by Dashawn McDowell, Dashon Bell and Colt Savage with 13 points apiece.
Northeastern State will be off until Tuesday, Dec. 17 when it hosts Missouri S&T in a non-conference matchup in 7 p.m. tipoff at the NSU Event Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.